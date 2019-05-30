Relief for Essequibo rice farmers

…NDIA to address D&I issues within two weeks

THE National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will put all hands on deck to bring relief to the scores of Essequibo farmers, particularly those who visited the Ministry of Agriculture’s booth at the Government Outreach at Damon’s Square, Anna Regina, to voice their frustration over the plethora of drainage and irrigation issues, significantly affecting their rice production.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDIA, Federick Flatts, said that in a matter of two weeks, additional works will be done to tackle the areas and specific locations related by farmers. “We have our normal working programme and we will continue to carry out our programme, based on what the farmers have said, there are some works that are needed outside of our current work programme and we are planning to visit the areas within two weeks and, based on those visits, we will seek to execute additional programmes,” Flatts said.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle were a group of rice farmers, who stressed that the situation is costing them severely. They related that the canals are currently clogged and are in need of urgent cleaning; non-working kokers is another issue.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valerie Yearwood, said that the booth was flooded with farmers and she was happy that all of the necessary agencies, including the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA), the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) were there to assist with the various concerns. She, too, related that the main concern was that of drainage and irrigation for rice farmers. Yearwood related that as she prepares to take office on Monday, she has compiled a schedule of visits between June and July, which will enable her to visit the various agencies and organizations that will provide the needed assistance such as funding and training to women, youths and farmers in rural communities. Some agencies that will be visited are the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), The Guyana Meteorological Unit, the Hope Coconut Estate and the Guyana Marketing Shop.

“Essequibo will not be left out, I will be coming and meet with youth groups and women organisations here, but I don’t just want to meet with them to hear their issues, I want to be in a position when I hear their issues to bring solutions….so that when I meet with them I can be able to say where I can get grants, where I can get loans and technical advice, because that is what will empower them; many of them need funding and they need training and so on.”

She has also met with Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder and all programme heads, so her transition will be smooth. She will also be prioritising on marketing of products for farmers, whether processed or in their raw state.