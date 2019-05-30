PMTC win NAMILCO 50th Anniversary volleyball competition

PORT Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) continued their good run in Berbice volleyball, after claiming victory in the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) 50th Anniversary volleyball competition, which was recently played at the Albion Community Centre.

The five-team, round-robin, men’s competition culminated with PMTC defeating Number 52 Survival 30-22 in the final to cop the winners’ trophy and $25 000.

Number 52 received a trophy and $15 000 for their second-place finish, while Black Bush got the better of Three Strikers to collect the third-place prize and $10 000.

The women’s battle between Port Mourant and the invited Castrol Strikers never materialised, since the Georgetown side did not show up.

Along with the men’s competition, there was a two-player battle, which ended with the Mohabir pair defeating the Philiana pair 25-22, in a time-allotted clash.

The winners collected a trophy and $10 000.

Prior to this competition, PMTC had won the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) ‘B’ Division.

In that one-day competition, which was played in early April, at GUYSUCO Apprentice Hostel compound, Port Mourant ladies had bested the visiting Castrol Strikers team,