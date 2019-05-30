Indonesian ambassador to Guyana accredited

PRESIDENT David Granger has accredited Ambassador of Indonesia to Guyana, Julang Pujianto, on Wednesday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

President Granger said the two countries will, this year, celebrate the 20th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations. Indonesia and Guyana established diplomatic relations on August 27, 1999.

President Granger noted that the cordial ties that the two nations share are founded on mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for international law and treaties and the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Guyana recalls Indonesia’s successful hosting of the historic Asian-African Conference in the City of Bandung in April 1955 and its foundational role in the establishment of the Conference of Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade in 1961. Our two Republics, though separated by a distance of 19,000 km, are bound, through friendship and cooperation, in the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations,” he said.

The Head of State noted that Guyana was pleased to support Indonesia’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and last year’s visit to Guyana, by Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, has helped to consolidate the fraternal ties between the two countries.

“Guyana and Indonesia are both vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Guyana is in transition to becoming a ‘green state’ which will see increased emphasis on the protection of our environment, the preservation of our biodiversity, the promotion of renewable energy generation and the adoption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation. Guyana looks forward to working closely with Indonesia at the bilateral and multilateral levels to ensure international peace and security and to encourage increased global efforts to reduce the adverse effects of climate change,” he noted.

Ambassador Pujianto, in his remarks, said Indonesia looks forward to strengthening ties with Guyana, particularly under his tenure.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Guyana, the bilateral relations between the two countries have been developing very well. Valuable and noble efforts have been taken by my predecessors to establish closer ties between our two countries. I wish to assure Your Excellency that I will do my utmost to further promote and strengthen the cordial relations already existing between the two countries. It is my duty as ambassador of Indonesia to promote the bilateral relation between the two countries aimed at achieving the prosperity and well-being of the people of the two nations,” he said.