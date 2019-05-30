Guyanese think consistent cricket needed for WI third World Cup title

WEST Indies are the two-time champions of the ICC World Cup. Their first title came in the inaugural edition in 1975 and they lifted the second title in 1979.

These titles came on the back of some stupendous performances led by their skipper Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards and the famed pace battery of Roberts, Garner, Holding, and Croft.

Since their 1983 finals loss to India, the team is yet to make it to a World Cup final. The long-running feud between the Board and the cricketers meant that cricket in the Caribbean has suffered and the quality of players coming through the system isn’t yet up to the mark. Though they have lifted the World T20 title, they are a disappointment in ODIs.

And with their first match of the mega event starting today against Pakistan hopes do go around for the Windies in the 2019 World Cup and in this article, we spoke with a few Guyanese on their thoughts of West Indies chances.

Former Berbice Cricket Board president, Anil Beharry is of the opinion that the team which plays consistent and aggressive cricket will win the World Cup.

“West Indies doesn’t fit well into the first quality but fits perfectly into the second category. If West Indies can be consistent enough, with the team they have, they will win the World Cup. It gives them a great chance, and as we all know, West Indies can beat any and all the teams on their day … the warm summer in England will also give them a chance,” Beharry reckoned.

Kevon Boodie, a Guyanese wicketkeeper/batsmen, who played one List A game against Combined Campuses and Colleges on January 17, 2016 said, “Well I know they will go far in the tournament and once they play well enough I have a strong feeling they can win it. We have a lot of talent in that team it’s just up to them now to perform well.”

Yutesh Dhanpaul, who is currently coaching and playing cricket in New York, told Chronicle Sporks via social media that he feels the Caribbean side have the fire power to go all the way

“I think they have the batting but I’m worried about the bowlers. Having said that, I think they will make it all the way with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and our home boy Shimron Hetmyer,” he said.

West Indies, as a cricketing side, over the years, have seen some magnificent power-hitters and tearaway pacers make their way into the team and establish themselves as mainstays in the team.

Even in present day, this team is blessed with some amazingly talented players. Evin Lewis, Hope, Hetmyer and Darren Bravo form a fearsome batting quartet, along with Chris Gayle and all of them are blessed with differing capabilities.

Lewis and Hetmyer are regarded as brutal hitters of the cherry and Hope and Bravo being capable of dropping anchor when required. In addition to this, they have the all-round abilities of Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite which make their batting order extremely fearsome.

Also, after a long time, the West Indies have a pace attack that can, on good days, bully the best sides into submission. Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas along with Jason Holder form a fiery pace attack.

With the kind of talent on offer in this West Indian side, one cannot deny their chances at the World Cup.

TODAY’S PREDICTION

Pakistan come into this match as favourites to win the game and that would mean snapping a miserable ten-match losing streak.

Their form has been poor and that is largely due to their bowlers struggling to click into gear, which does not bode well when playing the fearsome West Indian batting line-up.

The one thing in favour for Pakistan coming into this game is their recent record against the West Indies – Pakistan having won five of their last six meetings although the last of them came over two years ago.

This is a very different West Indian team now with some of their exiles back in the squad and the likes of Gayle and Russell are capable of making the difference to inspire them to victory in what should be a high-scoring affair.