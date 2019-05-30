Guyana Wado-Ryu Karate Association holds Junior tourney

THE Guyana Wado-Ryu Karate Association (GWKA) held its annual Junior Karate Tournament on May 18 last.

Students from the Banks, Mae’s and Eccles Dojos participated in the tournament which was sponsored by Banks DIH Limited and International Pharmaceutical Agencies.

The event was declared open at 13:00hrs by the president of GWKA, Sensei Darren Nurse, and continued under the direction of 8th Dan Sensei Winston Dunbar.

Outstanding performances were produced by Rovaldo and Seara Mohamed, Aaliyah Nelson, Kirmani Smith and Elijah Mohamad. The full results are:

Kumite

5 years – 6 years male

1st place – Elijah Mohamad, 2nd place – Christian Sugrim

7 years – 8 years female

1st place – Saphra Sam, 2nd place – Upasna Singh, 3rd place – Analisa Singh

7 years – 8 years male category A

1st place – Kirmani Smith, 2nd place – Tahj Frank, 3rd place – Brandon Cummings

7 years – 8 years male category B

1st place – Japheth Terborg, 2nd place – Adam Mohamad, 3rd place – Yodish Persaud, 4th place – Kaiden Kirton

9 years – 10 years female

1st place – Seara Mohamed, 2nd place – Oshana Quamina, 3rd place – Tinashe Craig, 4th place – Liandoris Profeiro

9 years – 10 years male

1st place – Jason Abraham, 2nd place – Hemanchal Persaud, 3rd place – Jeremiah Forde, 4th place – Antonio Singh

11 years – 12 years male

1st place – Justin Abraham, 2nd place – Diego Hernandez

13 years – 14 years female

1st place – Aaliyah Nelson, 2nd place – Jilnell Abraham

13 years – 14 years male

1st place – Rovaldo Mohamed, 2nd place – Shaun Osman, 3rd place – Jayden DeSouza, 4th place – Samuel Bidajhar