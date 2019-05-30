Ghanaian high commissioner to Guyana accredited

— aims to promote heritage tourism, increase trade and investments

GHANA is willing to collaborate with Guyana in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, education, culture and new approaches to heritage tourism.

This is according to High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Abena Pokua Adompim Busia, during her remarks after President David Granger accepted her Letters of Credence on Wednesday.

The accreditation ceremony of the non-resident ambassador was held at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Professor Abena Pokua Adompim Busia said during her tenure, she hopes to enhance bilateral ties into vibrant economic cooperation with the private sector which is regarded as the engine of growth.

“Specifically areas of trade and investment, agriculture, education, culture and new approaches to heritage tourism, to this list, I single out the aspiration we both have to cooperate and support. As comparative newcomers to the global energy market, we have much to learn from each other and I hope to count on the support of all stakeholders to create the enabling environment for the promotion of this sector,” the diplomat said.

She said Ghana is a business-friendly country and Guyana’s private sector and business community can benefit in the exchange of trade missions.

She said Ghana can highlight trade-related technical assistance that will assist in capacity-building for economic diversification in improving the supply value chain for small and medium enterprises targeting women and youths.

“It is hoped that this could be achieved through a formalised framework, in the areas of education and heritage tourism. I am committed to exploring the potential for our two countries to exchange ideas and shared best practices; this will serve to not only enhance job creation, but more importantly, to transform the world of ideas in order to shape the knowledge we share about each other,” she said.

President David Granger conveyed his best wishes to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, for his personal well-being and for the continued prosperity of the people of that country.

“Guyana and Ghana are joined by ties of blood, history and common interests. Guyana joined in heralding Ghana’s Independence in 1957. Some cultural organisations observe, annually, March 6 as Ghana Day,” the President said.

The Head of State explained that Guyana and Ghana have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties on May 14, 1979.

“Our relations are founded on mutual, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for international law and treaties and the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said.

President Granger said the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, this year, is a propitious time for deepening and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

He said Guyana is in transition towards the establishment of a ‘green state’ which will see more emphasis being placed on the protection of the environment, the preservation of biodiversity, the promotion of renewable energy generation, and practical measures to ensure climate adaptation.

Guyana’s ‘Green State’, he said, will allow the country to respond more effectively to the challenges posed by climate change.

“Climate change represents a threat to both of our countries’ economy and environment. We look forward to sharing experiences in building climate-resilient economic sectors,” President Granger said.