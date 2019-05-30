Family in moves to preserve legacy of Mighty Rebel

THE life and works of the late Calypso icon, Geoffrey Phillips, popularly known as ‘Mighty Rebel’ were fittingly celebrated over the last few days by family members, friends and supporters, with activities in his home village-Wales, as well as Toevlugt-Patentia and Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara to mark his first death anniversary.

The Mighty Rebel died on May 31st 2018 at the Georgetown Public Hospital, following a battle with renal (kidney) failure. In his career he was considered the King of Calypso here and the only calypsonian to have won the crown six times.

At the behest of his widow, Mrs. Juliete Phillips, and other family members, several activities were held to honour the late great calypsonian. The first activity was a ceremony on Sunday May 26, 2019, at which a Memorial was unveiled in his honour, next door to the Calvary Moravian Church. The ceremony began at 13:30 hours. It was opened with a parade by Pathfinders, Adventurers and Master Guides of the Seventh-Day Adventist Churches in the Luminous Federation.

The setting up and unveiling of the Memorial was the initiative of his daughter Raelene Phillips who gained the support of her mother, siblings and other relatives and friends. Raelene added that the rationale behind laying the memorial is that the Mighty Rebel had devoted over forty years of his life to the Calypso art form and deserves to be remembered in a special way. “My father believed that there was room for improvement in the Calypso arena. He strongly embraced his opinion that more should be done for calypso in Guyana, thus more attention should be placed in this area by every government of the day,” she said.

The family has expressed gratitude to the Toevlugt Neighbourhood Council for its approval of a spot identified in the neighbourhood on which to erect the monument. The memorial is prominently displayed on the sideline dam, next to the Calvary Moravian Church. It is the first structure one beholds immediately on entering Goed Intent Village, West Bank Demerara, where he grew up, as well as served as a Councillor.

Health Awareness Day

The other activities to remember the life and works of the Mighty Rebel were: A Health Awareness Day celebrated on Monday May 27th, 2019. Relatives disclosed that in his most recent years, Geoffrey, like many others, faced the challenge of lifestyle illnesses, for example diabetes and other old-age onset illnesses.

Mindful that other persons can fall into the same predicament and not systematically manage their condition, the family thought of holding a Health Awareness Day so as to sensitize and remind others of the risks to which they can be exposed, particularly when not controlling their diet, living sedentary life styles (with insufficient exercise) and failing to have regular health checks.

The programme therefore highlighted the need for regular exercise, eating the right types of food and reinforcing the need for regular blood sugar and blood pressure tests, engage in activities that will relieve stress among other things. There was great fun as the participants played games – from the youngest to the oldest engaged in playing not only bass games, but tug ‘o’ war; skipping; jumping and other activities that will help relieve stress.

Some 130 medals and dozens of trophies were awarded to individuals as well as groups participating and winning competitions.

That event on Monday, however, was preceded by a Fitness Walk and Ropad relay at the Wales Centre Ground, commencing at 6:30 hrs.

Several memorable activities were engaged in on Tuesday May 28 and the final day, today, promises to be extremely informative and entertaining with a ‘Calypso Explosion’. The activity is slated for Carri’s Bar, Nismes, West Bank Demerara, and will feature veteran calypsonians in the likes of Young Bill Rogers, Mighty Duke, Mighty Smoker, Winfield James and more.

Calypso Infants in the likes of Raelene Phillips (only daughter of Mighty Rebel), his son Rawn Phillips, his nephew Clad Bascom, among others, will also be performing.

Final appeal from Raelene Phillips to the readership: “I invite you to remember the Mighty Rebel in a fun way, as we attempt to pass on his legacy. I will commit my service to the calypso fraternity in a special, special way so that the art form can live on and be improved.”