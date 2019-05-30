Bermuda to host Guyana in Gold Cup warm-up game

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) – Bermuda will face Guyana in an international friendly at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on June 6 as both countries prepare to make their debut in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the region’s most prestigious football tournament, officials announced yesterday.

Bermuda last faced Guyana here in a 2011 World Cup qualifier, with the game ending 1-1.

John Barry Nusum put Bermuda ahead in the 72nd minute before Ricky Shakes levelled with an 81st header.

The Gold Cup will take place from June 15 to July 7, with Bermuda facing Haiti, Costa Rica and Nicaragua during the group stages with matches being played in Costa Rica, Texas and New Jersey on June 16, 20 and 24.

Guyana’s Gold Cup group-stage opponents will be United States, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Guyana, who finished seventh in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers and two places below Bermuda, play the U.S. at Allianz Field, St Paul, on June 18, Trinidad and Tobago at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on June 22 and Panama at the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, on June 26.

Guyana players are coached by Michael Johnson, the former Birmingham City and Derby County defender.