Suspect held in robbery, shooting of motor racer Kristian Jeffery

Police have arrested a suspect in the robbery and shooting of local motor racer and squash player Kristian Jeffrey who was injured in the wee hours of Sunday morning near Agricola, East Bank Demerara(EBD).

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a cordon and search operation in Agricola.

The perpetrator was identified as a 20-year-old of Water Street Agricola, EBD.

Jeffrey was robbed and shot in his right ear early Sunday morning as he was making his way home from the Buju Banton concert which was held Saturday night at the Providence National Stadium tarmac.

Jeffrey detailed that he and a friend attended the concert and at the conclusion of the show, they called a taxi to pick them up from the stadium.

However, owing to the heavy traffic present, Jeffrey noted that they decided to walk to meet the car.

“In the vicinity of Agricola, we were accosted by individuals with guns who proceeded to rob us of our possessions, including jewellery, phone, wallet,” Jeffrey said. “During a confrontation I was shot to the right ear,” he said.

After the incident, the local sportsman was taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital in the city where he received stitches and further treatment, before being subsequently discharged.

“I would like to thank the doctors who treated me immediately, and family, friends and well-wishers for their support during this time,” he said.