Police PRO recognised for years of service

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recognised Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan, for achieving 32 years of service.

According to a GPF press statement, Ramlakhan, who joined the force on May 27, 1987, has worked in most of the seven police divisions and has played a critical role in the development of the force.

Described as a “jovial people-person”, Ramlakhan is beloved by almost everyone he comes into contact with; is passionate about community; and places great emphasis on the importance of togetherness.

He employs the philosophy of “do good and good shall follow you”.

Throughout his stint at the Press Office, Ramlakhan has enjoyed the support of the ranks under his command as well as the media, which have helped in the accurate and efficient dissemination of information.

“Congratulations Superintendent Ramlakhan, may you continue to serve at the highest level, unbiased and unblemished,” the GPF said.