No replica of Gold Cup uniform available for sale

SOME disappointing news for fans of Guyana’s senior men’s national team – no replica of the new kits will be sold for the Gold Cup.

Sportswear manufacturer Capelli Sports was unveiled on May 14 as the Golden Jaguars’ kit supplier for the June 15 – July 7 CONCACAF Gold Cup and fans both local and overseas were eager to put their hands on the replica in order to show support for the team at their first outing at the Confederation’s marquee tournament.

Speaking exclusively to Chronicle Sport yesterday, Wayne Forde, president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), explained that the uniforms that the team will wear at the Gold Cup were made specifically for that tournament, but after (the Gold Cup), Capelli Sports will reveal the kit which will be worn going forward.

Forde said that fans can, however, purchase the ‘fan gear’ that the GFF had for sale during Guyana’s Nations League qualifier.

The new kit design didn’t find favour with many fans, with some stating that the design was lazy and had zero reflection of Guyana.

Meanwhile, Forde said the new kit deal will be made public by the end of next week, since the GFF is still tying up the legal end of the agreement.

Upon the release of the new kit, Forde told reporters that he believes the GFF was “able to establish a remarkable working relationship with Capelli. At the heart of our discussion has been where we are as a federation and the support we need to grow the sport from the grassroots level, straight up to the senior team,” Forde said.

Guyana will open their 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign against defending champions USA on June 18 at the Allianz Field in Minneapolis.

Golden Jaguars were drawn in Group D of the 16-team tournament, with the defending champions (USA), Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

Following their June 18 opener, coach Michael Johnson and his squad will travel to Cleveland to take on Panama on June 22 at the FirstEnergy Stadium then play their final group game against regional rivals, Trinidad and Tobago, on June 26 at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas.