Lennox Braithwaite to captain WIFBSC team to 150th Imperial Meeting

… Sigmund Douglas appointed adjutant

AFTER an impressive debut at the World Shooting Championships at Camp Perry, Ohio, USA, in August 2015, West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) has named a competitive-looking 10-member team that will represent the Caribbean at the 150th Imperial Meeting of the National Rifle Association (United Kingdom) in Bisley, this July.

While many West Indian marksmen and women have been competing at the Imperial Meeting over the years, president of the WIFBSC, Major (ret’d) D. John. Nelson JP of Jamaica has indicated that the Caribbean would be fielding a strong team at this historical competition.

The Guyanese duo of Lennox Braithwaite and USA-based Sigmund Douglas have been named captain and adjutant (manager) respectively, based on a missive sent to CEO of the National Rifle Association (United Kingdom), Andrew Mercer.

Two marksmen, Anderson Perry and Rev. Olsen Daniels, both of Antigua and Barbuda, would be making their debuts in England while the other members of the team are GuyanaNRA vice-captain Dylan Fields, Jon Fraser (USA-based Guyanese), Norris Gomez (Trinidad and Tobago), Caroline Gomez (Trinidad and Tobago), Justine Lall (Trinidad and Tobago) and Chalky White (UK-based, St. Kitts & Nevis).

Individually, each team member will be pursuing his own sponsorship with Braithwaite already securing full sponsorship, compliments of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., through Managing Director, Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson. Team West Indies would be seeking sponsorship according to Braithwaite and Douglas to procure Team Jackets.

The 150th Imperial Meeting of the National Rifle Association (United Kingdom) in Bisley is set for July 17-28.