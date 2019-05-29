GBA calls for Allicock’s trip to Cuba, GOA stipends to be put on hold

Ninvalle complains to GOA about boxer’s lackadaisical attitude

STEVE Ninvalle, president of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), has written to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), recommending that they “put on hold” the country’s leading amateur fighter Keevin Allicock’s trip to Cuba to prepare him for the Pan Am Games.

“Upon careful investigation it was uncovered that Mr Allicock has been delinquent in regards to attending training sessions locally and his attitude towards the task at hand is nothing short of lackadaisical,” Ninvalle wrote in a letter penned to GOA boss Juman Yassin on May 26.

According to Ninvalle, from May 1 to 23, Allicock attended just 12 of 30 training sessions held by Cuban coach Francisco Roldan, despite the pleadings from several persons.

“Less than 50 percent attendance at training leading up to any competition is unacceptable – barring illness. Our conclusion is that if Mr Allicock is unconcerned about his training in Guyana and treats it as unimportant then it is only logical that the same will happen in Cuba,” Ninvalle reasoned.

Ninvalle reminded Yassin of a force meeting between GBA and GOA regarding Allicock’s apathetic attitude, with even award-winning boxing coach Sebert Black making a complaint and Cuban coach Francisco Roldan supporting.

“We (GBA) had then warned the Caribbean bantamweight champion that his attitude towards training needed to drastically improve. This has not happened and his attendance has gotten worse. In fact, Mr Allicock failed to even attend a medical examination provided by the GOA and offered the excuse of “not feeling well” as the reason for his absence,” Ninvalle wrote.

“All of this comes against the backdrop of Mr Allicock coming in at over six pounds over the bantamweight limit for his last fight in Guyana. On Saturday, May 25, 2019 at another meeting chaired by you (Yassin), Mr Allicock could offer no reason for his absence from training.

Being concerned about his approach to training and preparation for such an important international engagement, GBA recommends to you that his imminent trip to Cuba be put on hold. We also recommend that GOA immediately put on hold all stipends paid to Mr Allicock until the GBA signals that there has been an improvement in his attitude towards training.”