Elderly Corentyne man killed in accident

A 49-year-old truck driver of Number 52 village,Corentyne, who was drunk while driving on Tuesday night, is presently on remand following an accident which claimed the life of a pensioner that night.

Dead is 71-year-old Narinedatt Lowhar called “Uncle Ballo” of Lot 23, Number 47

village, East Berbice, Corentyne.

The accident occurred on the Number 47 Village, Public Road, Corentyne and involved motor lorry bearing registration GPP 2369 and a jeep bearing registration PJJ 25.The lorry was driven by one Reyward Singh called ‘Jogo’.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, Lowhar was proceeding south along the roadway and was about to turn into his yard when the Blue Seddon Atkinson Strato 380 motor lorry slammed into the right side of the jeep as Lowhar attempted to turn into the yard, pinning the pensioner in the vehicle.

Singh had told investigators he was about to overtake the jeep when it turned into him causing the front left of his truck to hit the right side of the jeep. The impact caused the jeep to be pushed several feet away before it came to a halt.

Public spirited citizens managed to pull the injured man and his wife from the wreckage and rushed them to the Skeldon Hospital. Lowhar, who sustained severe head injuries due to the impact, was placed into an ambulance to be transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital but succumbed to his injuries along the way.

His 52 year old wife Williema Lingen who was receiving medical attention at her home while speaking to this publication related she is still in a state of shock following the accident and has not fully come to grips with the fact that her life partner is no longer with her.

“We did put on the trafficator and about to turn when me feel wan impact and next thing me know me deh at the road side and me husband still in the car trapped. Them boys try and bruck them things to get he out but he did unconscious and barely breathing… we carry he hospital and them put am in wan ambulance to go New Amsterdam but he dead halfway,” the woman related.

Meanwhile, Singh was taken by ranks from the scene and placed in custody and a breathalyzer test revealed he was above the legal limit.

He was subsequently placed before Magistrate Alex Moore on Wednesday morning at the Number 51 Magistrate’s court where he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

In light of the absence of the post-mortem results and the active investigations of the accident the magistrate reserved sentencing and remanded Singh until the 19th of June 2019.