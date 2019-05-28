There will be CPL matches in Guyana – Director General

GUYANA will host 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League matches. Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, confirmed to Chronicle Sport yesterday.

“As far as I am aware there will be matches,” Harmon said.

His statement comes as the CPL organisers released fixtures yesterday that featured every other West Indian territory except Guyana.

Instead, they released the remaining fixtures for the 34-match season that starts later this year, with the opening match happening on September 4 and the final on October 12, 2019.

So far, matches are confirmed in Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.

The first match will see last year’s winners Trinbago Knight Riders take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots while Guyana Amazon Warriors match will get underway against St Lucia Stars.

Fans will have to wait until game 27 for a repeat of last year’s final with Knight Riders taking on the Amazon Warriors.

To coincide with the release of the schedule, CPL has made selected tickets available for sale online for this year’s tournament. This includes group games in Trinidad and Jamaica. These are available at www.cplt20.com.

Hero CPL‘s Chief Executive Officer, Damien O’Donohoe, is excited about the upcoming season. “We are delighted with how Hero CPL continues to grow.

Last season we saw more than 200 million viewers watch the tournament and Hero CPL also made a huge impact on the economies of the countries we visited. We are certain that this year we will see those numbers grow once again.”

Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s Chief Operating Officer, Pete Russell said: “It is very pleasing to get the fixture list agreed for this year. It is always a challenge and we would like to thank everyone involved in helping to pull this all together.”