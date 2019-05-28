Reggae Girlz ‘adjusting well’ despite weekend travel nightmare

REGGAE Girlz Head Coach Hue Menzies said his players have managed to put the weekend’s travel mishaps behind and are settling in nicely before today’s final World Cup warm-up match against a tough Scotland unit.

Scotland defeated world-number 10 Brazil in April which makes them a confident team in the lead up to the number 53 ranked Girlz.

The Reggae Girlz were subjected to an unnecessary circuitous journey to Scotland from Florida that saw them travel from the USA to Morocco before eventually arriving in Scotland in separate groups between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) offered a vague explanation of the matter in a statement released late Saturday evening.

“Challenges experienced with the itinerary for the delegation were due solely to the availability of the total number of seats available at the time of making the reservations,” the JFF said.

“The itinerary utilised was done in an effort to keep the entire travelling group together.”

However, to add to the players’ worries, when they arrived in Scotland they discovered that several pieces of luggage were missing and up to Monday remained so.

Menzies, however, said the players were focused on the task at hand and have so far managed to put the matter behind them, for now.

“The spirit of the girl has been great,” Menzies told Sportsmax.TV on Monday.

“Obviously, we had some challenges travelling but we have to look at the positive side, and the mind is always stronger than the body so we want them to really focus on getting acclimated as quickly as we can, trying to rest them as much as we can.”

He revealed that because of the situation, the players have missed a few training sessions but “we feel like we have adjusted well.”