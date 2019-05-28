Police intensify search for Brazilian cop-shooter

A POLICE constable was shot to the chest on Sunday while, allegedly, trying to arrest a Brazilian for possession of illegal ammunition at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The Police Constable was identified as Anthony Weekes and he was flown to Georgetown Sunday and is presently a patient at the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in a stable condition.

Additional ranks have been dispatched to the location as searches for the suspect continue. Reports indicate that police ranks received information that the Brazilian miner had unlicensed weapons at the camp and Constable Weekes and two others visited the camp on foot at around 05:30hrs Sunday.

Police alleged that they went to the suspect’s sleeping quarters and found him lying on his bed. Reports further indicate that the suspect drew a firearm from underneath his pillow and discharged four rounds in the direction of the ranks, one of which struck Constable Weekes to his left side chest.

The policemen allegedly sought cover and, in the process, the suspect escaped.

A search of his camp unearthed thirty-six .38 rounds of ammunition along with a suspected warhead lodged in a fuel barrel. Seven workers of the operation who were in camp at the time have been arrested and are in custody assisting with the investigation.