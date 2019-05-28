Nation must come together to tap oil wealth

…AG urges at Region 4 Independence observance

GUYANESE must unite in order to fully benefit from the wealth and development that will result from Guyana’s ‘Green’ transformation and the production of oil, according to Attorney General (AG) and Minister of the Legal Affairs, Basil Williams.

While addressing a forum held in the Triumph East Coast Demerara compound of the Region Four RDC building in observance of Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary, the AG reminded that 53 years ago Guyana was birthed as an “empowered” country that was “sovereign, independent and indissoluble”.

“This new beginning allowed us to forge our own destiny, chart our own course and make Guyana the country that we want her to be,” he underscored. “This is significant, as our descendants came as slaves and indentured servants but on this day 53 years ago we stood together as free men and women in a free Guyana.”

As Guyana celebrated its 53rd Independence Anniversary on May 26, Minister Williams noted that the time was ripe for Guyanese to remember the struggle that led to the country’s foundation and use this to prepare for the imminent transformation of the country. “Now is the time to take Guyana to higher heights as we eagerly await the economic transformation which will come from the green economy, which is the brainchild of His Excellency, President David Granger and our emerging oil sector,” he posited.

This transformation, according to him, is one which will propel the country and its people into an abundant future, where Guyana will become an economic hub. “If we, the Guyanese people, are to benefit fully from our burgeoning green economy and oil industry we must come together,” he contended, however. And this is why, according to him, the theme for Guyana’s 53rd Independence anniversary: “A United Guyanese are we at 53”, is an indicative one. He shared the famous saying: “united we stand, divided we fall,” and noted: “Guyana is for all Guyanese and we must loudly reject those who seek to divide us.” The AG also urged members of the audience to be vigilant of those with “nefarious plans”, aiming to divide and cripple Guyana.

As a government, he affirmed that the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition has been working to ensure that Guyanese reap the benefits of the development that is to come, and that has already come. This will be done by ‘leading from the front’ with the implementation of laws and policies, according to AG. “Our primary objective is to ensure that an enabling and supportive environment exists for Guyanese to compete fairly and prosper,” he said, while reminding that Natural Resource Fund, which will sustainably manage Guyana’s natural resource wealth, has already been passed into law. Even with government’s efforts, he noted that citizens too have their part to play and should grasp opportunities to “create and produce”. “The time is ripe for entrepreneurs, especially young people, to emerge,” he stressed and added: “Failure to do all we can to ensure that we are the beneficiaries of our natural resources would be a tragedy.”

As the country prepares more and more for further development, the AG noted that cooperation is imperative since there is strength in unity. “Guyana belongs to all of us and if we love our country we will do what is best for Guyana and put country above selfish ideals. We owe this to those who have gone before us and have struggled,” he said. The event also saw brief remarks from Chairman of Region Four, Genevieve Allen and a number of cultural items.