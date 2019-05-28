Kenyan Mbihia dominant at GCOS Independence 5K

KENYA’S Godfrey Mbihia showed his class over the past weekend to dominate Guyana’s best and make a clean sweep of the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) Independence 10K on Sunday and the 5K on Monday.

The 40-year-old Mbihia kept strides with two young athletes at the front of the pack on Monday afternoon and his experience showed, as he took the lead on the final stretch of the race along Thomas Lands.

Heading into the National Park and nearing the finish line, young Mark Nicholson did his best to catch up with Mbihia but the damage had already been done and the Kenyan was once again victorious.

Having now twice competed against Guyanese athletes, Mbihia had many positive things to say about them, while explaining how much he had enjoyed the race.

Meanwhile, Kissanna Glen was the first female to cross the finish line. Glen, who is a member of the Running Braves Athletics Club finished minutes before some of her male counterparts in an impressive performance.

The 5K race was hosted by the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) with sponsorship from Guybisco, Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister, GTT, ANSA McAL, BK International, Brans Security, Busta Beverages, Cummings Electrical, and Kenneth Phillips.

Cash and prizes totalling $800 000 were distributed to the winners and top performers of the various categories.