Guyana-Suriname ferry service suspended

THE Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service has advised that operations have been suspended from Monday until further notice.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene explained that the M.V. Canawaima has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time, and a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired. The Terminal Manager further disclosed that if the ferry is docked, a replacement vessel would be sourced. The matter is engaging the attention of both Guyanese and Surinamese authorities, the DPI release concluded.

It is not the first time the ferry service has been suspended due to mechanical problems with the vessel. Back in January 2018, the ferry service was down from January 6-14, 2018, since at the time, the M.V Canawaima was scheduled for an emergency docking in order to restore both engines.

“The M.V. Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges that prompted the hire of a tug to assist in the propulsion of the vessel,” then Terminal Manager Deyne Harry had told a news conference at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The ferry vessel, which travels from Moleson Creek on the Guyana side of the border with Suriname to South Drain on the other side, has been reportedly delayed on several occasions due to mechanical problems.

Both the Governments of Guyana and Suriname are usually responsible for the rehabilitation of the vessel.