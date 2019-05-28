Future Stars, Bent Street, Back Circle and Tiger Bay move into Corona semis

THE final four of the 2019 Corona Futsal competition have been decided following the quarter-finals on Monday night.

Future Stars, Bent Street, Back Circle and Tiger Bay all recorded contrasting wins to move into the next round.

The first game between Stars and West Front Road ended 2-2 in regulation time and required penalties. West’s Andy Duke opened the scoring in the 9th minute before Daniel Ross brought things level in the 17th. Collin Nelson granted West the lead once more in the 19th before a last-ditch effort from Randel Bowman sent the game to penalties.

Keiron Salomon, Shemar Fraser and William Europe converted from the spot to send Future Stars through. Collin Nelson and Jamal Pedro each scored but Randolph Wagner missed his shot.

Bent Street made light work of California Square 4-1 in a one-sided affair of game two. Pernel Shultz brace (14th and 17th) coupled with Sheldon Holder’s (10th) minute goal and Daniel Wilson’s 20th minute strike ensured the win. Meshaka Barrat scored California’s lone goal.

Back Circle were also easy winners over North-East La Penitence via 5-2 margin. Trayon Bobb’s hat-trick (6th, 16th & 19th) alongside single strikes by Stephen Williams (18th) and Dellon Kelly (5th) ensured victory while Keifer Brant’s 4th & 16th-minute braces were consolation.

In game four, Sparta Boss were eliminated 3-4 by Tiger Bay.

Back-to-back goals by Deon Alfred (22nd and 24th) and Isaiah Andrews (24th) meant that Tiger Bay took a big lead before Sparta realised what was happening. Eventually, Sparta got into their groove with Gregory Richardson scoring in the 25th and Eusi Phillips in the 26th but Leon Gravesande’s 28th minute strike restored the two-goal lead for Tiger Bay.

Jeremy Garrett would score once for Sparta in the 29th but that was not enough to avoid elimination.

The semi-finals are billed for June 1, with the final set for June 8.