Bravo reveals Holder blocked his return to World Cup  squad

TRINIDAD and Tobago all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says he wanted to be a part of the West Indies squad for the ICC 50 over World Cup but captain Jason Holder felt it wasn’t right.

The 35 year old who retired from international cricket last year, has not played an ODI for the Caribbean side since 2014, but was named in a 10 man reserve list for the tournament.

And although he was slightly disappointed in missing out on the original 15-man squad, Bravo speaking in a recent interview with Trinidad’s I-95.5 radio, says Holder preferred players who have been active. “When the opportunity came up and there was a slight chance of me being there in the World Cup, I had a chat with the captain Jason Holder and let him know that I could be available if opportunities are there.

He said as much as he would have loved to have me in the set-up, it might be a bit unfair to the other guys who were there before which I accept because I haven’t played for four years and already retired,” noted Bravo.

However, Bravo says he is still available for the World Cup if he is selected as a replacement and is looking forward to being a part of future T20 teams

. Bravo could make his return for the Windies in August, for the three T20 internationals against India in Florida.