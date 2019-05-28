Aspiring lawyer crowned Miss India Guyana

DESPITE being the only newcomer in a lineup of experienced young ladies. 18-year-old Rafeena Haniff rose to the occasion to beat her five rivals to take the Miss India Worldwide Guyana 2019 crown when the pageant Coronation Night was held at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel on Sunday night.

The night also saw the crowning of Miss Teen India Guyana and Mrs. India Guyana 2019 winners, which went to 17-year-old Yashmini Sarjoo and Kristal Inshan respectively. Haniff’s win was announced shortly after the two were revealed.

Holding hands with first runner-up Sandeka Rampersaud, Haniff broke into tears as she was announced as the queen in true dramatic fashion by the night’s emcee, media personality Joel Ghansham.

The aspiring criminal lawyer was crowned by outgoing queen, Shoshanna Ramdee, Miss India Guyana 2018. “I am so grateful for this’ I can’t even explain how thankful and grateful I am,” cried Haniff as she took in the shock of her win.

“I worked hard; I was dedicated, but I knew it could have been anybody, because we all worked so hard,” she said, adding: “The crown could’ve gone to any one of my pageant sisters, so I am so grateful. I want to use this to advocate and make a positive change in my community, and in my country.”

Haniff, who currently works as a clerk at the Frandec Travel Service, was backed up by a very vocal group of supporters in the audience, and was established early on as a crowd favourite.

Though this is just the first pageant she has ever participated in, Haniff, who hails from La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank Demerara (WBD), said she has always admired pageantry, particularly the Miss India Guyana pageant. “Growing up, it was more about the glitz and glamour for me. But as I continued to pursue my dream of participating in pageants, I realised that the Miss India Guyana pageant is much more than that,” she noted.

The title of first runner-up went to former Miss Wakenaam, Sandeka Rampersaud. Former Miss Guyana Talented Teen, Sharona Haniff finished in the third runner- up spot. With the night starting out with six beauties, it was narrowed down to the final three following the girls being judged on their introduction, evening gown, and talent pieces. The final three were then faced with the defining final questions. For the win, Haniff was asked what she would do if she won the crown, to which she replied that she would use her win as a platform for advocacy. Haniff will now travel to Mumbai, India later this year to represent Guyana at the International Miss India Worldwide Pageant.