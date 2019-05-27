Youths from Agricola, surrounding communities empowered

SCORES of young people in Agricola and surrounding communities benefited from access to employment, training opportunities and health services as National Youth Week 2019 came to a close.

The outreach was held at the Agricola Community Health Centre and at the community centre, which are adjacent to each other, making it easier for the young people to access the services.

“We’ve done our groundwork in the past and on top of the list of issues facing young people, not only in Agricola but across the country, is unemployment, lack of training opportunities and lack of access to medical services,” said Project Officer at the Department of Youth, Germaine Watson.

However, he explained that the department decided to host the outreach in Agricola following a previous engagement Social Cohesion Minister, Dr. George Norton had with the community.

“Through his engagement with persons from Agricola, he thought it best that we come back here because the services are needed here and that’s what really jump started why we came here,” the officer noted.

In bringing the services to the community, Watson related that the body engaged with businesses and organisations seeking employees and brought them into the community so that they could begin the process of recruiting young people.

He also noted that the youth department offers a number of training opportunities for young people, particularly through the various technical institutes. And with the summer holiday and the new academic year on the horizon, the time was even more opportune to edify young people about opportunities they could benefit from. The Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) was also there to inform young people of the opportunities available for training and education.

“It was an opportunity for young people to reach out and take opportunity of those services that they lack here in Agricola,” Watson said candidly.

Last week the community also observed the 172nd anniversary since its establishment and local groups within the community joined hands with the Youth Department to craft the event.

“We wanted to make one effort and reach out to members of the community,” Watson said.

Agricola Development Association (ADA) President Timothy Blair noted that this group was recently formed with the intention of improving the livelihood of residents of Agricola.

According to him, efforts like the community outreach help to develop the community and its people.

“Today, we are offering jobs on the spot,” he said, adding: “It might not be what you want but it is the beginning stage to get you where you want to go.”

Courts Guyana Inc, Gafoors, the Guyana Police Force and Prison Service were among the organisations present in Agricola during the outreach on Saturday.

National Youth Week was observed from May 18 to 25 and a number of activities were held to commemorate the occasion.

“The Guyana National Youth Week seeks to provide a platform for young people to be united and address the many challenges affecting the society at large,” Assistant Director of Youth, Leslyn Boyce had said at the launch.

This year, the theme for the week of activities was “Inspire and build resilient youth”. The events for the week are focused on specific objectives, geared at the overall promotion and empowerment of young people to participate in national and community-focused decision-making.