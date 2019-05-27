Tackling recidivism

ONE of Guyana’s major, most destabilising problems is crime. And a serious aspect of this problem is that of a person committing a criminal offence, being sentenced to jail, and going back to a life of crime after being released. The experts call this behaviour recidivism. Recidivism therefore is a pattern of habitual criminal behaviour resulting in a cycle of repeated arrests, imprisonment, releases, and return to crime. The question arises: how do we, as a relatively small society, prevent recidivism?

In Guyana, the justice and prison systems focus on punishing offenders for their crimes, often by incarceration, thereby removing them from society for a period of time specified by the courts with reference to law. Our system is geared for general deterrence (preventing crime by instilling the fear of being jailed), and individual deterrence (instilling a fear of returning to jail). Very little, if any thought is given to identifying and addressing the causes of criminal behaviour, and re-integrating convicted persons into society after their release from prison.

The lack of focus on social reintegration is significant, because global statistics reveal that 95 per cent of prisoners will eventually be released. Again, how do we prevent them from going back to criminal conduct?

While statistics on local trends are difficult to obtain – perhaps due to poor record-keeping – we may infer certain conclusions based on international data.

In the United States, meta-data compiled by academics has revealed that – on average – 43 per cent to 68 per cent of released convicts are re-arrested within three years, and 77% become repeat-offenders within five years. A study by the United States Department of Justice found similar rates across numerous states. Another study by the Urban Institute corroborated those statistics, and identified the primary causes of recidivism to be the individual’s social environment of criminally inclined peers, difficulty of readjusting to life outside prison, trouble re-establishing family ties, and having a criminal record and poor work skills.

Substance abuse and mental health were found to be factors: 25 per cent of incarcerated persons had a history of drug dependence, and many convicted individuals had been previously diagnosed with psychotic or personality disorders.

Clearly, criminal conduct and recidivism take a toll on societies. The costs associated with incarceration are high, and the psychological toll on the families involved have economic, social, and medical implications, to name only a few. So, how can we reduce the incidence of repeat offences?

Statistical evidence gathered by the government of the United Kingdom has shown a direct correlation between, drug-rehabilitation, psychological intervention, education, and skills-training during incarceration and a return to normalcy of convicted persons after they are released. Moreover, the rate of recidivism was most dramatically reduced when post-release follow-up was introduced.

Such follow-up efforts included, drug-counselling, teaching of vocational and industrial skills, making educational opportunities more accessible, offering all-round support, and most importantly, ensuring that the reforming individual obtained employment. When such programmes were implemented in a comprehensive manner, the rate of recidivism fell by 43%.

Guyana, having a small population, is being severely affected by repeat offenders. Our efforts, therefore, should be directed towards preventing crime through the implementation of appropriate programmes and initiatives, and tackling recidivism through proven methods and comprehensive strategies. Evidently, there is sufficient data upon which we can base locally appropriate approaches to the problem; there is therefore no need to reinvent the wheel.

The evidence suggests that our system of justice must be reoriented towards providing educational opportunities – of all kinds – to incarcerated persons, addressing drug and mental issues, and giving them the skills to return to a normal life. And it must not end there: society must ensure that such persons have access to employment and support.

The money which can be saved by the operationalising of effective anti-recidivism policies may be better used in other developmental endeavours. And the social tranquility which would be realised by the successful implementation of such plans would be priceless.