Linden looks ahead with optimism

— at 53rd Independence Anniversary celebrations

THIS 53rd Independence celebration was deemed one of the most important in the nation’s history, as it marks a turning point on the country’s massive socio-economic horizon, with first oil just ahead.

With this aforemost in mind, Guyanese would do well to remember the united front that was needed 53 years ago, at both the political and ethnic levels, to achieve the independence we enjoy as a country today, and therefore apply that same united front in the transformation of the country into an economic powerhouse of the Caribbean and South American regions.

This was the charge left Lindeners who comprised the majority of those in attendance at the community’s flag-raising ceremony just before the traditional hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead on Republic Avenue at the stroke of midnight.

It was left by none other than Regional Chairman Renis Morian, who, in delivering the feature address, made the point that the petroleum industry will only liberate us as a town, and a country by extension, whether socially or financially, if we stand united as a people.

That said, he urged Lindeners and those present from other Region 10 communities, to be wary of those whose intention is to tear down, and invest their energies in those that are building citizens up and bringing them together through social cohesion. He urged his audience to use the occasion this year to look back and come up with ways they can contribute to the development of their nation through efforts at unification.

The regional chairman went on to commend those Lindeners who recently banded themselves into cooperatives, which was a noticeable feature of post- independence Guyana, and helped create that spirit of cooperativism for which Guyanese were noted at the time as they work together for the country to become self-sustainable, and these efforts are reaping success to this day. Presently, Region Ten has several cooperatives, ranging from agricultural to regional development. He urged these cooperatives to intensify efforts of the locally-produced brand, and to support those who are doing so.

His address also touched on the need for Guyanese to become a more united nation so as to fight for our territorial integrity, in which political and military forces have renewed their interest. He alluded to the efforts of military officers not so long after we would have gained Independence to safeguard what is ours. Morian expressed that he remains committed to ensuring that what is in store for Guyana benefits the residents of Region Ten, particularly the youths, with whom he is working to ensure they meet their true potential.

Messages of unity were also presented by acting Mayor Leroy James, who likened his address to the words of the national song, Hymn For Guyana’s Children, which has embedded in it potent messages of unity. He urged the residents to reflect on these words when persons propagate messages of division. “There has been many attempts by many forces to divide us as a people, but we must remember we are stronger together… A united Guyana is a strong Guyana,” he said, while urging the audience to display confidence in President Granger and his administration in bringing a good life for all Guyanese.

While the event was scarce of regional officials, the residents that braved the inclement weather enjoyed a patriotic programme filled with cultural items depicting Guyana’s nationality. Chairman of the commemoration committee, Charles Sampson gave an in-depth chronological history of Guyana’s pre and post-independence era.

They also witnessed the military parade who marched through Republic Avenue, showing off their poise and marching choreography. Taking the salute were the regional officials present and Commander of E’ Division Linden Lord.