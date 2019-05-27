Four held in gun, ‘ammo’ find

FOUR men, including a teenager, have been detained by the police following the discovery of two unlicensed shotguns aback Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice on Sunday.

The quartet also had in their possession live .38 ammunitions, four canvas bags and a bucket containing a carcass.

At the time of the arrest, the men were in motor pickup (GMM7358) which had a carriage and a boat attached to it. Following the interception, the 47-year-old driver produced an expired firearm licence.

The items were lodged at the Fort Wellington Police Station so s to help the police with their investigations.