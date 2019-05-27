Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel cleared of injury

BRISTOL, England, (CMC) – Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been cleared of injury after limping off during the rain-abandoned official warm-up match against South Africa here Sunday.

The 31-year-old sent down just two deliveries before leaving the field as South Africa reached 95 without loss after being sent in.

Gabriel had earlier taken a blow to the knee while fielding and went off as a precaution after experiencing some discomfort at the start of his spell.

His over was finished by fast-bowling all-rounder Andre Russell.

Gabriel, expected to spearhead West Indies’ attack in the upcoming ICC World Cup, did not feature in last Wednesday’s unofficial warm-up against Australia.

Today’ss final official warm-up against New Zealand therefore will be his last chance for match practice ahead of the Windies’ opening match of the World Cup against Pakistan on Friday in Nottingham.

He was in reasonably decent form during the recent Tri-Nations Series involving hosts Ireland and Bangladesh, taking seven wickets in four appearances.

With the weather allowing just 76 deliveries in Sunday’s encounter against here, the Windies will be hoping for a full game against the Black Caps in order to finetune their preparation.

The World Cup bowls off May 30 with England hosting South Africa at the Oval, and runs until July 14.