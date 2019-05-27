ERC unity play ‘I am us’ on three TV stations this weekend

THE unity stage-play, “I Am Us”, produced by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), will be broadcast on television during the Independence Anniversary weekend. The play will be broadcast simultaneously on NCN Channel 11 Georgetown, Linden and Berbice from 10:00hrs on Saturday May 25, 2019. HBTV Channel 9 will broadcast the play from 14:00hrs on Independence Day, May 26, followed by TVG Channel 28 from 08:30hrs on Monday May 27.

“I Am Us”, which has a mixed cast of almost 40, inclusive of actors, dancers and musicians, represents the hurdles faced by two neighbouring families composed of the two major ethnic groups during an upcoming election. The ERC is encouraging all Guyanese to watch the play and take note of the Commission’s desire to promote tolerance, peace and understanding.

Sincerely,

The ERC