E’bo man charged with wife’s murder

By Clestine Juan

HOURS after being released from the Suddie Public Hospital where he had been admitted after ingesting poison, a 50-year-old man was on Friday charged for the murder of his reputed wife, who was killed during a domestic dispute at their Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast home.

Devanand Narine, a chainsaw operator, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on May 16, 2019, at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, he murdered 39-year-old Farida Khayum, a domestic worker.

According to Narine’s attorney Bernard DaSilva, on the day in question his client came home under the influence of alcohol and found a male visitor present. DaSilva said that Narine enquired of his reputed wife about the individual’s presence and an argument ensued. Further, the attorney told the court that during the argument his client was attacked by the male visitor and Khayum’s two sons. DaSilva also claimed that during the fight, Khayum’s sons threw a poisonous substance down his client’s throat.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield however debunked the lawyer’s version and explained that the police’s investigation had revealed that there was no ‘male friend’ at the home as Narine claimed.

Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, Narine and Khayum were at home when they got into an argument which quickly became physical. It is alleged that Narine armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his reputed wife several times about her body.

The police were summoned and Khayum’s lifeless body was discovered in the kitchen area at the home. Narine was arrested and taken to the Suddie Hospital, where he was treated for ingesting herbicide.

The chief magistrate remanded Narine to prison and transferred the matter to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for June 8, 2019.