THE Cooperative Republic of Guyana today observes her 53rd Anniversary as an Independent country. The Golden Arrowhead, symbol of our Nationhood, was first hoisted in Guyana on Thursday, May 26, 1966.

The historians would recount several disruptive episodes that not only had threatened our march to freedom, but lingered long afterwards as shadows of distrust and division. However, in that narrative, the poignant image of unity was captured when the Founding Fathers of our Independence, Forbes Burnham and

Cheddi Jagan embraced at the Queen Elizabeth Park (renamed National Park).

Those leaders had both emerged from the same political party, then a united national liberation movement, which was later split into two factions, resulting in their supporters being branded “Jaganites’ and “Burnhamites”. But on May 26, 1966 when the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted and they embraced, they placed nationalism before partisan politics. They had sent a message to the world that Guyana was worthy of her independent nationhood status, and that she was stable and strong.

Over these years, Guyana has navigated many troubles but she remains essentially a peaceful and united state. We celebrate our status as a multi-ethnic and multi-party democracy, with entrenched best practices in human rights, a free press, autonomous Parliament and an independent judiciary.

These are more than we could expect as we look with sorrow at societies that are ravaged by civil strife, social disorder and political instability. And we do not have to look too far for an example of what Guyana is not, and should never become as we continue to receive unwilling refugees with humanitarian compassion.

Today, Guyanese try not to look back at the challenges that we have overcome, but at the many promises that are ahead. There is growing confidence by our people in our future. This is ample assurance that our independence is safe, and our sovereignty is protected.

It is disturbing though to read, as was highlighted on Saturday in one of the local privately-owned newspapers, a back-door advocacy at treachery in a call for Guyana to give up one-fourth of our oil and gas reserves to a nearby predator. That call was akin to the promise by a weak-kneed but opportunist politician to cede to a foreign power a channel that leads to our oil-rich maritime zone.

This signals that all Guyanese must remain vigilant.

As we observe our Independence Anniversary, we must re-commit ourselves to love of our Motherland, to defend of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, the many achievements that have taken all Guyanese closer to the good life and to the wealth from our oil resources.

This is a good time for reflection and stock-taking. The all-round improvement within recent years in all facets of life; and the restoration to a place of pride of Guyana among the better nations of the world, shows that something good is happening. This is good reason to celebrate, even as we do so with modesty. Happy Independence, Guyana!