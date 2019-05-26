Once it’s Karen’s cook-up, bring on more!

By Shirley Thomas

IF you are in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam and are looking for a really good hot and spicy creole dish, word on the street is that Karen Caesar’s mini restaurant and Snackette is one of the best options.

Located snug on Matthew Allen’s Drive, a short distance away from the former Transport and Harbours New Amsterdam/Rosignol ferry, ‘Karen’s’ is open from 08:30hrs to 20:00hrs Monday through Saturday and provides a delectable menu of various tastes and flavours.

Karen’s Snackette, which has now become a much-sought-after household name in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, came on stream about 30 years ago, Karen said and has survived the odds until today.

“I started the business as a little snackette selling things such as buns, channa, plantain chips, pholourie, egg ball and aerated drinks. At that time the New/Amsterdam/Rosignol ferry was up and running and as people got onto or off the boat, they would stop in at the snackette and stock up with snacks which they munched along their way. In fact, they had to pass the snackette either way and so business was brisk,” she said.

She, however, admitted that with the removal of the ferry service, and later the removal of the New Amsterdam Hospital, there was a dramatic drop in business. But the last thing she was prepared to do was give up and so she persevered and in time it became a family business, with her eldest son and daughter lending a helping hand. In addition, customers who spoke with the Pepperpot Magazine team during a recent visit were high in praise for the service, adding that she had made a name for herself, particularly with her delicious cook-up-rice. “Once you try it you will never stop coming back; it is so good that I buy it and take home some Saturdays. The service is really good and once it’s ‘cook up’, I’d say, ‘cook more’ the service is fantastic!” one man boasted.