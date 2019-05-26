‘No legal effect’

…AG says unsigned letter mischievous, without probative value

ATTORNEY GENERAL, Basil Williams, has once again dismissed an unsigned letter which he said sought to sully his reputation and has argued that under the laws of Guyana on Evidence, an anonymous letter is Inadmissible in a Court of Law because authorship is unknown.

He said there is no complainant for the purposes of due process of law and that “in our jurisprudence an accuser cannot hide his or her face from their intended victim and bear false witness against them. The unsigned letter sought to accuse the AG of a series of issues including poor relationship with his staff. The seven-page letter, which has been copied to President David Granger, was released on social media by PPP backbencher, Nigel Dharamlall. Last week, President Granger told reporters that he is aware of the letter which is unsigned. “I have seen a copy of the letter.” “It is anonymous and we have to be very careful with anonymous letters. If somebody had evidence, they’d put their name to it and be prepared to defend that evidence but if it is a fake letter, anybody can write anything,” President Granger said.

When the letter first surfaced in the public domain, Williams, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, had accused the opposition of being behind the “mischief” asserting: “it’s clear that the criminous PPP/C has been severely hurt by my assertion of the correct history of their recent 23 years in government – massive corruption, extra judicial killings, dictatorship of the Judiciary, ‘narco’-state, corrupt ministers and other officials all resulting in a failed state, a pariah state.”

ACCUSER MUST COME FORWARD

On Saturday, he told the Guyana Chronicle, in an invited comment, that the accusers have to come forward for the court to see and hear them to determine their veracity, consistency and demeanor. “Also for the accused to see his accusers in order to determine his/her motivation and whether he/she is a witness with an interest to serve e.g. PPP/Jagdeo’s foul mercurial plan.” He added that this is important as “he who seeks equity must come with clean hands,” noting that an accuser cannot hide his/ her face from the pure eyes of equity.

In light of these, Williams said the anonymous letter is of no legal effect in law and His Excellency, President Granger, was so advised. Additionally, Williams said the phantom letter would have no probative value insisting that an accuser must be prepared to have their story probed and tested by the accused.” In short, the letter is inadmissible in a Court of Law; has no probative value and is null and void and of no legal effect. It is a phantom letter that is tantamount to a UFO (an unidentified flying object).”

Williams reiterated that he has practised law for over 32 years and there has been no allegation of bribery of police, witnesses, jurors, magistrates or judges ever levelled against him. Williams added that as a minister equally, “no allegations of corruption are made against me. Money has never been my motivation. Unlike certain PPP/C ministers, I have not pillaged taxpayers’ money in all the permutations.” Williams said the simple truth is that the PPP/C has always recognised him as a formidable opponent who cannot be easily surpassed. “I reject out of hand the fake news of their newly-acquired advisers.”

According to the unsigned letter some 19 lawyers have resigned from the chambers since Williams took office. However, on checking, some of the staff who actually left had either retired, found higher paying jobs, promoted to judge and magistrate and ventured into private practice. Others who had allegiance with former AG, Anil Nandlall, moved into his chambers.

Additionally, the issue of staff leaving the chambers was dealt with in a press release from the chamber on February 6, 2017. In that release Williams himself had responded to former President, Donald Ramotar, who had raised allegations that the AG had “fired, harassed and forced to resign” many persons since taking office. Williams then detailed the circumstances under which the persons Ramotar referenced parted with the chambers. I repeat same here for easy reference.

•Indira Anandjit (Former Permanent Secretary, Legal Affairs Ministry) – She was sent on administrative leave following the discovery of millions of dollars’ worth of law books and computer parts authorised by her for purchase, but not being found in the ministry. Her contract was not renewed.

•Sita Ramlall (Solicitor General, Legal Affairs Ministry) – retired at age 65.

•Prithima Kissoon (Deputy Solicitor General) was dismissed by the Public Service Commission.

•Cecil Dhurjon (Former Chief Parliamentary Council, Legal Affairs Ministry) – Mr. Cecil Dhujon was given a three-year contract by the Hon. Attorney General, Basil Williams, and resigned for medical reasons.

•Further, his wife, Mrs. Ananda Dhurjon, who retired at age 55 from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, was subsequently re-contracted as a Consultant to the Parliamentary Division by the Hon. Attorney General, Basil Williams.

•Sasha Mahadeo (State Council) – She resigned after accepting the opportunity to further her legal education in Canada.

•Rajendra Jaigobin (State Council) – He resigned and went to work with Mr. Anil Nandlall.

•Fareeda Baksh – Ms. Baksh was found unlawfully giving out files and documents to Anil Nandlall and his driver. Contract not renewed.

•Dwajendra Rooplall (Personal Assistant) – He Campaigned with Mr. Anil Nandlall at the last National and Regional Elections and was a member of his personal staff. His contract was not renewed.

•Kemraj Mangroo – Resigned to take full-time studies at the University of Guyana.

•Deborah Chan (Clerk) – This individual was never employed at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

•Chandradat Mangroo (Mr. Nandlall’s personal driver) – He Resigned and is now employed at Freedom House.

•Adrian Smith – His contract was not renewed while

* Stephen Roberts resigned to further his studies.

* Beulah Williams retired at age 55 and had no interest in renewing her contract.

There are several other persons on the list in circulation, who have assumed better paying jobs at other entities. These include as judge, magistrate and other key positions. Regarding the performance of the chambers, the AG had responded to this late last year providing data that out of the 277 cases that were concluded in 2017, 118 were dismissed or discontinued; 110 were won with and without costs and 68 were lost. Altogether, in 2017 some 388 court matters engaged the attention of the law officers of the state and 552 new matters were filed against the state from January 1 to December 3, 2018, taking on a grand total of 940 matters engaging the chambers. Of this number, Williams stated that 35 per cent of the litigations were filed by the Attorney General’s Chambers, while the remaining 65 per cent were filed in favour of the other litigating parties.