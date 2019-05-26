Mini-bus conductor accused of rape

By Clestine Juan

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday, May 24, 2019, remanded a 24-year-old minibus conductor to prison for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl.

Dorian Fredericks appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that between October 1, 2019, and October 31, 2019, at North Ruimveldt, he engaged in sexual penetration with the 18-year-old girl without her consent.

The unrepresented man was remanded to prison until May 29, 2019.

According to reports during the period in question, Fredericks assaulted the victim by slapping her to the face. It is alleged that Fredericks then forced the teen into his bed and raped her.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched, resulting in Fredericks’s arrest.