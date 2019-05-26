…claims mother jailed for attempting to smuggle ‘ganja’ into lockups

By Clestine Juan

SARAH Chance, 34, was on Friday, May 24, 2019, sentenced to one year imprisonment for attempting to smuggle cannabis into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court (GMC) lockups for an inmate.

Chance, a mother of three, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was found guilty of the offence by Magistrate Rondell Weaver at the GMC.

Chance was convicted of the charge which read that, on January 21, 2019, at the GMC, she ‘introduced’ 23 grammes of cannabis into the court lockups.

I tried to help out somebody by dropping a pair of boots… “I was set up,” the unrepresented woman told the court in her defence.

According to the prosecution, Chance and the inmate have known each other for over three months and he had asked Chance to deliver the boots to him at the court with the illicit substance inside.

On January 21, 2019, while Chance was at the court and told by the officers that the boots had to be searched, she began acting in a suspicious manner. The footwear was searched and the cannabis was found compressed into the sole of the boots.