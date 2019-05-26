Firefighter charged with causing reputed wife death

By Clestine Juan

OSAFO Bess, 27, of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Friday, May 24, 2019, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for causing the death of his reputed wife in a motorcycle accident at 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni.

Osafo Bess appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on May 20, 2019, at 111 Miles Mahdia, he rode motorcycle CH 3715 in a dangerous manner. This resulted in the death of his reputed wife, 24-year-old Abidacy Klass of Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not object to bail for Bess, but requested that he report to the Mahdia Police Station every Friday until completion of the trial.

According to particulars of the offence presented by Prosecutor Mansfield, on the day in question, Klass was the pillion rider on motorcycle CH3715, which was reportedly being driven at a fast rate of speed by Bess along the roadway. Consequently, Bess lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Klass was thrown off of the motorcycle and sustained massive head injuries, while Bess sustained various injuries about his body. The couple was rushed to the Mahdia Public Hospital where Klass was pronounced dead.

The chief magistrate granted Bess $150,000 bail and suspended his driver’s licence. The matter was transferred to the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court for July 16, 2019.