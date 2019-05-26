Eleven medals for Guyanese athletes at regional University Games

-Chess team wins bronze in three categories

GUYANA’s contingent to the 17th edition of the University Games for Central American and Caribbean nations, walked away with a number of medals, including two gold, five silvers and four bronze by the eight-member athletic team and a string of third-place finishes by the chess players.

The May 20-26 event, which took place in Colombia, had all eight athletes winning medals.

Guyana’s females led the charge in the jumps. Ruth Samagoon and Leoni Adams won gold medals in the long jump and triple jump respectively.

Individually, Samagoon added a silver medal in the 200M and a bronze medal in the 100M. In total, the four girls (also included Jevina Sampson and Delina Clarke) finished with silver medals in the 4X100M and the 4X200M relays.

Triple jump winner Adams also won bronze in the long jump.

The four male athletes: Kevin Paul, Noelex Holder, Jovon Johnson and Shimar Velloza finished with a silver medal in the 4X400M and a bronze medal in the 4X100M.

Paul also won a 400M silver, while Holder finished with a 200M bronze.

Meanwhile, the chess team finished third in three time categories against Central American universities.

The five UG chess players were the lone Caribbean representatives at the games.

The males participated in classical division (with a time limit of 90 minutes), the rapid (15 minutes and 10 seconds) and a blitz (four minutes and two seconds). Guyana finished third in all team categories.

The UG players were able to finish ahead of teams from El Salvador and Honduras.

Costa Rica university students emerged champions in all three team divisions, while the home team Colombia finished with silver medals across the board.

Candidate Master (CM) Ronuel Greenidge, who coached the side, told the Guyana Chronicle that he was pleased with the team’s performance.

Current male chess champion at UG, Davion Mars, scored the most points in each of the categories.

The other male players were Andre Jagnandan, Triston Carter and Sidney Nelson. The lone female representative was Anicia Patterson.