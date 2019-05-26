Corona ‘quarters’ on tonight

QUARTER finals for the Corona Fustal Tournament is set for this evening at the National Gymnasium.

Future Stars will face West Front Road in the first game of the night, with Bent Street going up against California Square.

Back Circle take on North-East La Penitence and Sparta Boss play Tiger Bay.

Last week, the the cash incentives for the group stage of the Corona Futsal tournament were handed over.

Giving brief comments, co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, contended that “the tournament has been good so far. All the teams are turning out early and I really want to commend all the players for being on time.”

Back Circle (Group A), Future Stars (Group B) and Tiger Bay (Group C) walked away with $30 000 each for topping their respective groups.

Sparta Boss (Group A), Bent Street (Group B) and West Front Road (Group C), carted off $20 000 for placing second in the groups, while California Square (Group A), Leopold Street (Group B) and North-East La Penitence (Group C) collected $15 000 for third place.

Beacons (Group A), Mocha (Group B) and Tucville (Group C) got $10 000 each.