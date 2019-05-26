Alabama using his musical abilities to assist underprivileged youths

Local artiste Clifford “Alabama” Charles has been behind the scenes at his recording studio assisting youths to realise their true potential as it relates to music.

He identifies himself as a role model for young people from depressed communities and is using his recording skills to enhance the lives of those youths.

After working on his musical career for some years, Charles eventually ventured into building musical careers for others as well.

“I haven’t been out of the music scene, I am doing things, trying with what I have but I have been getting a lot of “fight down” so I am not giving up,” he said.

After a long time, Charles has returned to the scene with his individual work, and performed last night at the Guyana National Stadium, for the “Long Walk to Freedom” reggae show featuring international artiste Buju Banton.

Three weeks ago, he released a new music video for his song “Open Eyes” and performed at the Sophia Training Centre on May 23, for the students as part of their edutainment show.

Through his music, he is aiming to send positive messages to young people to desist from crimes and gun-related incidents and to turn their lives around and do something meaningful.

Charles told the Buzz Magazine that he did a song collaboration with Ras Isan “Natural One” titled “Biggest Guns” which is on the airwaves and the music video is expected to be released in two weeks’ time.

He added that all his songs are downloadable on all social media platforms and he spends most of his time at his recording studio at Lodge Housing Scheme, which has become an oasis for youths.

Charles has used his studio to record songs of some talented youths in an effort to influence them to walk the ‘straight and narrow’ path but for him to continue to assist young people he welcomes any form of support from both the public and private sector since he is financially unstable.

This Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara resident has been recording professionally for five years but his true passion is reggae and dancehall songs for which he remains committed.