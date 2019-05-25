Removal of fibroids top on the agenda for New Horizon surgical team

DURING the next two weeks, 39 women from Regions Three, Four and Five will be operated on by obstetrician-gynecologists (OBGYN), who are part of the New Horizon 2019 surgical readiness training team, in Linden.

At a press conference at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) on Friday, the team, inclusive of Colonel Greg Malone, Lead Anesthesiologist; Lt Colonel Robert Smith, Lead OBGNY Nurse; Captain Sean Bundles, Expeditionary Medical Operations; and Lt Colonel Jason Massengill, Lead Gynecologist and female reproductive surgeon, related that of the most prevalent gynecological problem affecting women in Guyana and by extension, the Caribbean and South America Region is benign fibroid.

“We will be doing a lot of hysterectomies for very large fibroids. Fibroids are benign growths of the muscles of the uterus….they can give patients lots of problems, (and) I think those patients would be happier, and have a better quality of life, after the surgeries,” Lt Colonel Jason Massengill related. He further added that this condition is completely genetic, especially in women of African descent. While there are different remedies women can use to ease the symptoms of fibroid such as the bleeding and discomfort, there is nothing that can be done to prevent being diagnosed with benign fibroid.

The team related that their expertise was requested by the Government of Guyana, given the prevalence of this medical issue. While these types of surgeries are commonly done at public hospitals, team members related that their advanced training, will allow for a back log of cases for removal of fibroids and hysterectomies to be taken off in a short period of time. The team will also use the opportunity to train local OBGYNs, as well as personnel under their watch who will be deployed to future missions.

In addition to removal of fibroids, other surgeries will be done for urinary and fetal incompetence. The team commended the local OBGYN and surgical team at the LHC for screening patients and preparing them ahead of the surgeries.

In addition to this mission, New Horizon is preparing for a massive medical outreach that is slated for June 26-July 12 at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Centre in Linden. Hundreds of residents will be given the opportunity to benefit from scores of medical services as well as medication.