Teen killed in accident

A TEENAGER was killed on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday after she was struck down by a motorcar.

Dead is Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, 18, of lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Police said the fatal accident occurred at 22:30hrs on Monday.

Enquiries revealed that the driver of motorcar PJJ 5884 was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he saw a male pushing a bicycle on the said side of the road as he was about to pass him.

The driver then observed someone lying on the roadway but because of the short distance, the vehicle ran over the individual.

The teenager was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 42-year-old reputed husband of the deceased told investigators that they were having an argument and she threw herself onto the roadway, just before the incident occurred.

Both the reputed husband and the driver are in custody assisting with the investigation; the driver passed a breathalyser test.