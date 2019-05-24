Reggae Girlz unbeaten run continues ahead of World Cup bow

JAMAICA’S Reggae Girlz continued their preparation for their historic trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France next month, with a 2-1 victory over FC Surge in a 60-minute game at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida on Thursday.

The Reggae Girlz had to come from behind after striker Chrissey Grant lobbed goalkeeper Nicole McClure to put the hosts 1-0 ahead in the 10th minute.

Olufolasade Adamolekun and Tiffany Cameron replied for the Reggae Girlz with second-half goals.

Adamolekun rammed home a low, curling shot from 25 yards, while Cameron slotted home a weak clearance.

The Reggae Girlz are in South Florida for a short camp. They will fly to the United Kingdom for a friendly against Scotland in Edinburgh on May 28 before travelling to France.

The number 53-ranked Jamaica are in Group C of the Women’s World Cup with 10th ranked Brazil, sixth-ranked Australia, and Italy, ranked at 15th.

The Reggae Girlz will begin their World Cup campaign on June 9 against 2007 Women’s World Cup runners-up Brazil at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

The Reggae Girlz will return to action on June 14 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims where they will square off against Italy.

The Jamaicans will then round out their group stage action four days later on June 18 against Australia once again at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

The Reggae Girlz created history on October 17, 2018 in the United States by becoming the first Caribbean team to reach the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Reggae Girlz achieved the feat by defeating Panama 4-2 on penalties in their third-place playoff match at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship at the Toyota Stadium in Texas.

The historic qualification to the 2019 FIFA World Cup follows the success of the men’s squad, who participated in the World Cup for the first time in France 1998.

Since that penalty shoot-out win, the Reggae Girlz have not been beaten.

Jamaica’s 23-member World Cup squad: Sydney Schnieder, Konya Plymmer, Marlo Sweatman, Khadijah Shaw, Deneisha Blackwood, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Allyson Swaby, Trudi Carter, Chantelle Swaby, Ashleigh Shim, Sashana Campbell, Nicole McClure, Roriana Patterson, Chinyelu Asher, Lauren Silver, Jody Brown, Chanel Hudson-Mark, Yazmeen Jameison, Kyla McCoy, Chenya Matthews, Tiffany Cameron, Olufolsade Adamolekun and Havana Solaun.