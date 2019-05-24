Flash floods hit Mahdia

…CDC monitoring situation

Heavy and persistent rainfall has resulted in flooding in the town of Mahdia in the Potaro-Siparuni and more than two dozen households in low-lying areas are affected.

Director General of the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig said in a Facebook post today that the body is currently monitoring the flood situation in Madhia.

He said that based on reports from the municipality, twenty-five (25) homes have been affected and maybe in need of immediate relief. “The CDC is currently in talks with the municipality to identify possible shelters. A damage assessment team will be deployed to the area at 13:00hrs today with relief supplies,” Craig said.

Most of the homes affected are those in below Danjou Hill and homes near to the airstrip are affected. Residents of those areas are being cautioned to take precautionary measures.