BEFORE you know it, another eekend is here upon us, folks, and, as always, it’s time to keep you abreast of what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

Today

The Department of Social Cohesion presents its second annual Flag Raising Concert at the Stabroek Market Square featuring the best of Guyanese talent in soca, reggae and calypso. Live performances by 2019 Soca Monarch Brandon Harding, 2019 Chutney Monarch Stephen Ramphal, alongside Jumo, Road March queen Vanilla, Mark Batson, Big Red and so much more. Admission: Free

Let’s toast to the Champagne Life IX: All White Edition hosted by Travis Shepherd at BK Resident (82 Garnett Street). Performing live all the way from Jamaica Koffee, toasting to you. Food, drinks, and free bottle of champagne with every ticket purchase. Tickets: US$150 ($30,000, available at Eventbrite)

It’s the Premium Brunch Event of the Guyana Carnival. Pulse Carnival Band presents Brunch Mi Deh at the Marriott Poolside from 11am – 6pm. Come Out And Have a Great Time With Ravi B, GBM Nutron, Hypeman and Sean XP. Tickets: US$100 (Includes food and drinks)

The most energetic moving jouve experience of Guyana Carnival. Pulse Carnival present “Ultra Moving Jouve” at the National Stadium An all-inclusive moving jouve experience. An electrifying stage show and glow fest featuring performances by Ravi B, GBM Nutron, Hypeman. Free drinks all night. It’s going to be illuminating the road around the National Stadium Parking lot. Tickets: $3000

Get ready to be part of something sweet. Come out with your crew for the first ever Chocolate Jouvert to hit Guyana! It’s the Stink, Dutty and Chocolate Jouvert at the National Park. Doh fraid d paint, powder, water and choclolate. It’s time to get stink, dutty and sweet. This is not to be missed ‘cause we tasting good. Free beers all night. Tickets: $3000

Freedom Boss presents their fifth anniversary appreciation party called “FWB” at its new location the Guyana Football Club Ground. Buy one ticket and get one free to bring a friend. Tickets: $4000 (Regular), $10,000 (VIP)

Tomorrow

Guyana are you ready for the return of Gargamel? Yes we know you’re anticipating it, well it’s finally here. Guyana Carnival presents “I Am Legend” featuring the return to Guyana of Buju Banton at the National Stadium. Tickets: $5000 (Early bird), $30,000 (VIP Early bird), $40,000 (VVIP Early Bird)

Double D Signatures presents Carnival Cocktails and BBQ Lime at its Second Street Alberttown location. Enjoy delicious BBQ and ocktails and $300 cocktail refills while stocks last. Tickets: $1500

Sunday

Over 5000 youths are set to participate at the annual Independence Flag Riasing Ceremony set for Durban Park from 10am. Come out and celebrate your nation through song dance and cultural displays. Admission: Free

You’ve been anticipating it all year and now it’s time to take to the streets. The Guyana Carnival Parade will take center stage as thousands come out to party down the streets of Georgetown.

Move from the road to the rave with the Guyana Carnival “Soca Rave” at the National Park. Get ready to Jump, pump and rave to live performances by Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Voice, and Preddy. Stimulate your senses with sounds, the lighting, the screams with soca.

It’s going to be a night of elegance, poise, talent, beauty and intelligence as Guyana finally finds out which of the six young ladies in the running will take the Miss India Guyana 2019 crown. The Mrs India Guyana 2019 reveal is also set to go down. All backed by lots of entertainment, and emceed by none other than local Fashion Icon Joel Ghansham. Tickets: $4000 (general), $7000 (VIP)