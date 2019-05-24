Budding female cyclist in Bartica presented with racing cycle by GCF president Burrowes

THE dream to own her own racing cycle came through for 15-year-old cyclist Selena Stephen on Tuesday of this week.

The Bartica Secondary School student who participated in the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge in March of this year had caught the eyes of Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) president Horace Burrowes during a determined ride that resulted in her copping the 3rd place in her race.

Urged on by her home fans, Stephen beat her more seasoned rivals and as a result was promised a racing cycle to further develop her skills and love for the sport.

So, last Tuesday, Burrowes made good on his promise when he journeyed to Bartica Secondary School to present Stephen with her cycle.

Accompanying Burrowes were Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, GCF Assistant Racing Secretary Joseph Britton and other officials.

The GCF head also met with Mrs Natalie Stephen, mother of Selena to discuss continued support of the budding cyclist.

Stephen, who has competed at past National Schools Cycling championships, expressed delight at finally being able to own a racing cycle.

In addressing the students at the school, Burrowes stated that the federation will continue to do all it can to encourage more female cyclists in the sport noting that he was pleased to see the response by Bartica, following the race in March.

“You guys have done well as you have taken up the challenge to form a new club. This is indeed commendable and I am confident that in the not-so-distant future, exciting female and male riders would be putting their hands up for national recognition from the Town of Bartica.”

Burrowes also commended Mayor Marshall and his Council for pushing the development of sports in the town and pledged continued support of the GCF.

Marshall, in addressing the students, told them that he himself attended Bartica Secondary and challenged them be the best they can be, always being disciplined and aiming for the skies.

“Sports and education go hand-in-hand and my advice to you is to pursue a sport of your choice and strive to be the best.

At the level of the Town Council, we will continue to support your development by ensuring that you have multiple facilities of a high calibre to develop your skills and to one day represent this Town and Guyana by extension, as some of you have already done.”

One of the students present was National junior basketball guard, Emanuel Atherly, who will be representing the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) at the 2019 Nike/FIBA Under-17 Development Camp in Puerto Rico, this July.

Also part of the function was Mr David Van Lange who has accepted the responsibility to be the caretaker/coach for young Stephen who will be in contention to represent Guyana at this year’s Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships to be hosted in Bartica, August 10-11.