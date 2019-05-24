AAG boss gives thumbs up for `Mackenzie High versus Multi’ Track and Field clash

PRESIDENT of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Aubrey Hutson has endorsed the staging of the inaugural ‘Ole School Nu School’ ‘Mackenzie High versus Multi’ track and field championship saying it is the way to go as his governing body prepares to officiate in the Independence Day meet at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground tomorrow.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport on Thursday, Hutson said his personal view was that there was need for more championships like these, as he felt the time is coming when the rivalry should move from the Inter-District level and have the schools engaged in such competitions to further expose more athletes.

He said he was prepared to shed light in this regard for the future of such meets as this is what the Jamaicans have been doing and one can see the results of such a programme.

Hutson said he will be in Linden tomorrow to ensure the internationally recognised Fully Automatic Timing System (FATS) for athletics is implemented in Guyana for the first time on the grassy outfield at the MSC ground.

The AAG had responded promptly earlier this year to the request for sanctioning of the meet and this first such meet, put on by former athlete of the Mackenzie High School (MHS) Erwin Shawn ‘Baldhead’ McNeil and past student of the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (Multi), Floyd Cameron, (Team McNeil/Cameron), could be the starting of something big in athletics in the future.

Among those big names who have given their backing for the staging of this championship are former national athletes of MHS, Marian Burnette and Bruce Butcher, who are based in the United States of America. (Joe Chapman)