Tickets given to schools for MHS versus Multi Independence Track and Field showdown

THE six primary schools across Linden, namely Watooka Day, Mackenzie Primary, One Mile, Christianburg/Wismar Hill, Amelia’s Ward and St Aidan’s were each given 20 tickets for their selected pupils to attend the inaugural Team McNeil/Cameron ‘Mackenzie High versus Multi’ Independence Track and Field Championships, which is set for the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Moses Pantlitz, representing organisers Team McNeil/Cameron, handed over the free tickets to a teacher of the One Mile Primary School for the athletes of that school to attend on Sunday.

Shawn McNeil, as promised, handed over 20 tickets to Headmistress Ms Granderson of the Watooka Day School for her athletes to attend the championship ion Sunday.

The Independence Day clash at the MSC ground will start at 09:00hrs and will attract especially past and current students from the Mackenzie High School and the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School. It should also attract spectator interest, as some of the nation’s top athletes will participate.

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), which had given its blessings for the event since February of this year, will be there to ensure the rivalry is in accordance with the rules of the world governing IAAF and in addition will see for the first time the Fully Automatic Timing (FAT) System of recording time in Linden.

This system is one that is used universally for track meets and will surely be tested for its relevance at this time on the grass of the MSC ground.

Meanwhile, the teams from MHS and Multi should be known soon as some 80 athletes are down to be on show, 40 each from the two schools.

Other attractions will be the past athletes who will grace the event and show off some of what made them special when they were students at the two secondary schools. (Joe Chapman)