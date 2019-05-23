Simmons, Archer lead surprise CPL draft snubs

EYEBROWS were raised around the region after several high-profile players failed to find a home during Wednesday’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft in London.

Leading the list of notable Caribbean absentees for the upcoming season were Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sunil Ambris, Davendra Bishoo and Kevon Cooper.

The case of Simmons is particularly surprising as things seem to have spun in a 180-degree direction. Only a few months ago the player was selected as the first pick of the 2018 draft for the St Lucia Stars.

On that occasion, Simmons went for US$160 000 after entering the draft for US$70 000. The Trinidadian native entered the draft at the same price but this time around but found no takers.

The much-travelled Simmons previously played for the Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 36-year-old Smith, who previously opened for Barbados Tridents and Amazon Warriors, also found himself without a team after entering in the US$70 000 category.

Another stunning omission, maybe the most surprising, from the team selection was Barbadian-born Englishman Jofra Archer, who was the most expensive ever Caribbean-born player for the 2018 IPL season.

The all-rounder also had several big performances in the Australia Big Bash League. The player was recently selected for the England World Cup squad.