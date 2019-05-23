Second suspect in “White Boy” Murder arrested

THE second suspect in relation to the murder of 23-year-old Patrick “White Boy” Fraser, who was fatally shot at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara on May 9, 2019, was arrested during a police operation on Tuesday.

That same day, a 22-year-old labourer was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the murder of “White Boy”.

Kevin Rose of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

Police in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo), acting on information, on Tuesday, searched the premises of a West Minister resident and found an unlicensed pistol and seven live rounds of ammunition.

Police also found a small quantity of cannabis, several pieces of electronic gadgets and other items.

Three males including the owner of the premise were arrested and are cooperating with investigators.

“One of the suspects is also wanted for questioning in relation to a recent murder in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara,” police said.