Philippines envoy accredited

NEWLY accredited Ambassador of the Philippines to Guyana says her country looks forward to working closely with Guyana in hydropower, and possible investments in the Skeldon Sugar Estate.

This was disclosed on Wednesday when President David Granger accepted the letters of credence from Ambassador Marichu Mauro of the Republic of the Philippines, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Ambassador Mauro, in her remarks, said she hoped trade, cooperation and economic relations can improve between the two countries.

The envoy said that there are many Filipino doctors, nurses and engineers in the oil and gas industry studying in Guyana.

Meanwhile, President David Granger said Guyana and the Philippines established diplomatic relations in September 2008 and the two countries have grown close together politically.

“We have enjoyed multilateral collaboration within the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement. Our shared concerns about the adverse effects of climate change provide a platform for deepening our multilateral collaboration,” President Granger said.

The Head of State explained that Guyana and the Philippines have founded their relations on the bases of mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security.

The President said Guyana has benefitted from the services of professionals from the Philippines who have come here to work in a wide range of fields including education, forestry and health.

“We are grateful for the expertise and service of these professionals. Guyana looks forward to improving cooperation with the Philippines, particularly in the fields of agriculture, commerce, environment, fisheries and marine development,” the President said.

Adding that Guyana is in transition towards becoming a ‘green state’, the President said more emphasis is being placed on the protection of the environment, the preservation of biodiversity, the promotion of renewable energy and practical measures to ensure climate resilience.

“Guyana welcomes the opportunity to develop our bilateral and multilateral relations further, and anticipates the strengthening of our relations during your tenure as non-resident Ambassador,” the President noted.